WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's financial watchdog KNF
wants Raiffeisen Bank International to first list its
Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on the Warsaw bourse and
only then sell the unit outright, the KNF chief said on
Thursday.
"First the IPO (initial public offering), and then the sale
to an investor," KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told reporters.
Earlier this month, Raiffeisen - emerging Europe's No. 2
lender, - confirmed a Reuters report it planned to sell its
operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia, after
having been hit by losses in Ukraine and Hungary.
Raiffeisen is a top-eight player in Poland after buying
Polbank in 2012. The regulator approved the deal on condition
that Raiffeisen float at least 15 percent of the unit by
mid-2016.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Christian Lowe)