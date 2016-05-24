BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
WARSAW May 24 Polish financial regulator KNF gave Raiffeisen until the end of 2016 to sell part of its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA without Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio to a Warsaw-listed bank, KNF said on Tuesday.
In case such a transaction did not materialise, KNF allowed Raiffeisen to conduct the earlier planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Raiffeisen Polbank in Warsaw until June 2017, the statement reads.
Originally, Raiffeisen has promised to float its Polish unit in Warsaw by the end of June 2016.
But analysts and sources said it was trying to convince KNF to give it more time for an IPO due to weak sentiment on the equity market and uncertainty regarding the proposed solutions concerning Swiss franc-denominated mortgages issue. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: