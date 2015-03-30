WARSAW, March 30 The head of Poland's biggest
insurer, PZU, said on Monday his firm will look into
the planned sale of the country's No.7 bank Raiffeisen Polbank,
which was put on sale by its Austrian owner Raiffeisen Bank
International.
"As is the case with all big transaction in Poland, we will
be watching the Raiffeisen Polbank sale, either as a main
player, or as a company that could secure some financing,"
Andrzej Klesyk told reporters.
Raiffeisen Polbank's book value amounts to 6 billion zlotys
($1.59 billion).
($1 = 3.7716 zlotys)
