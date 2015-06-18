WARSAW, June 18 Central Europe's biggest
insurance group PZU has submitted an offer to buy
Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish arm and wants
to pay less than the unit's book value, banking sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The Austrian lender needs to sell its unit Raiffeisen
Polbank, Poland's ninth bank by assets, with a book value of 6
billion zlotys ($1.64 billion), to help shrink its balance sheet
and hit a core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Polish state-run
insurer PZU had offered to buy Polbank in an attempt to
create its own banking group, after the insurer secured a stake
in Poland's Alior Bank.
"PZU's offer is below book value. They have overpaid for
Alior, so the maths in their business model would not work
otherwise," one banking source told Reuters.
The value of PZU's offer could ultimately hinge on whether
it buys Polbank together with its portfolio of Swiss franc
loans. These are seen as a potential risk factor after the Swiss
currency surged this year, pushing up the costs to borrowers.
The insurer has indicated it would like to see Polbank's
parent take over the Swiss franc loans before the sale, though
Raiffeisen has not said if it would do this.
"It all depends on what one sees as book value. PZU has said
that it would not buy a bank together with a portfolio of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages. When you include the franc then
yes, PZU is bidding below book value," another banking source
said.
PZU and Raiffeisen declined to comment.
Earlier this month, PZU agreed to pay 1.63 billion zlotys or
two times book value for 25 percent in Alior, the biggest single
stake in the bank. Eastern Europe's top insurer wants to forge a
top-5 lender in Poland.
The Swiss franc-denominated portfolio in Raiffeisen Polbank
amounts to 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.42 billion) or 36 percent of
the lenders loan book.
($1 = 3.6523 zlotys)
