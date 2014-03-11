WARSAW, March 11 Polish railway operator PKP wants to wave goodbye to slow and dirty trains and dilapidated stations with the help of money from the European Union (EU) as well as a score of divestments, the CEO of state-owned PKP group Jakub Karnowski said.

Karnowski, former aide to Polish market reform godfather Leszek Balcerowicz with experience at the World Bank and Poland's top lender PKO, has been at PKP's helm since 2012 to switch the debt-laden railway into a modern company.

Poland's infrastructure boom sidetracked railways to focus on roads. Rail passengers complain of dirty stations and slow-running trains subject to frequent delays.

But PKP wants to change that and in the years 2014-2020, EU co-funded expenditure on railway modernisation in Poland will amount to about 30 billion zlotys ($10 billion).

"The biggest challenge for the PKP group is to rationally use funds from the European Union in order to enable a leap forward for Polish railways," the CEO said in an interview.

"Although Poland has really changed in recent years, for instance in terms of road infrastructure, these changes are not visible in railways," he added.

From 2008 to 2013 Poland spent over 90 billion zlotys on the construction of new roads.

With train rides between Poland's largest cities taking hours longer than by car due to outdated infrastructure or lengthy repairs, PKP has for years been scorned as a post-communist relic not fit for the 21st century.

A 100-kilometre rail journey from the ancient capital city Krakow to the mountain resort of Zakopane takes 3 hours for example, longer than it did at the beginning of the last century.

PKP group, Poland's largest energy consumer and the country's No.2 employer with almost 85,000 on payroll, has over 19,000 kilometres of track to oversee but also over 3 billion zlotys ($988 million) of inherited debt.

"This year we'll spend around 8 billion zlotys on railway modernization, which is the highest-ever amount, compared to 5.2 billion last year, which itself was a record then," Karnowski said.

"The situation on tracks will begin to improve in December, when (Italian) Pendolino trains will start to run, and the most troublesome repairs will be completed," he added.

Pendolino trains are supposed to speed up journeys between main Polish cities to as fast as 250 kilometres per hour and bring higher quality rolling stock to attract passengers. PKP decided is spending 1.6 billion zlotys on 20 new trains.

PKP Group is also planning to unload some of its assets to curb debt and fund further growth.

Besides over 100,000 real-estate units, such as old station buildings or flats for railway workers, PKP owns almost a dozen firms, linked in some way to the railway industry.

Last year it successfully floated almost 50 percent of Europe's No.2 freight carrier PKP Cargo. raising 1.4 billion zlotys, and a stake in mountain cable railways unit Polskie Koleje Linowe was sold for 215 million zlotys.

It does not exclude decreasing its 52-percent holding in PKP Cargo and is also planning to spin off its electricity distributor PKP Energetyka and part of its fibre network operator TK Telekom, possibly at the end of the summer.

Karnowski also believes PKP Cargo, trailing only Deutsche Bahn's freight unit in terms of cargo shipped around Europe, should look for takeovers of transport companies owned by Poland's state-controlled industry majors. Last year he said that might include freight arms belonging to PKN Orlen, KGHM, Lotos, and Ciech.

The long-flagged privatisation of the loss-making PKP Intercity, the group's passenger travel arm, is also a realistic ambition, but in the more distant future.

"Year 2015 will be a year of restoring PKP Intercity's position in the market, regaining customers, because there are much better road and air connections in Poland, which stand as fierce competition for railways," Karnowski said.

($1 = 3.0371 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Elaine Hardcastle)