* PKP says to invite offers for telecoms arm next week

* Sale of energy utility to launch before end-2014

* Firm aims to eradicate debt, focus on rail upgrades

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Oct 17 Poland's state-owned railways operator PKP plans to sell its telecoms and utility businesses next year as part of a massive overhaul aimed at eradicating its debt and focusing on upgrades to an ageing train system.

Jacek Leonkiewicz, the PKP executive in charge of selling non-core assets, told Reuters the company would invite bids for TK Telekom on Monday and PKP Energetyka later this year, and expected interest from both trade and financial buyers.

PKP has already undergone a big restructuring, cutting jobs and selling off assets to reduce its net debt from around 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) initially to about 1 billion.

At the same time, it is addressing a post-Communist legacy of rickety carriages and run-down stations, helped by a big injection of European Union infrastructure investment.

"We are on the last straight to accomplish what's expected of us," Leonkiewicz, a former banker at JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch, said in an interview.

"We believe that also thanks to selling stakes in our companies by the end of next year PKP will be net cash positive," he added.

The company has put TK Telekom on the block twice before, but potential investors, which were expected to include the likes of local telecoms firms Netia and Hawe, were put off by its complicated structure and staffing levels.

Leonkiewicz said that since then, the telecoms operator had cut staff numbers by around two thirds to 500.

He added the business, which has the third largest fibre network in Poland, is profitable and closed 2013 with revenue of 280 million zlotys. He expects a sale to be completed next year.

Next in line will be PKP Energetyka, Poland's No.5 utility by the amount of energy sold and the only Polish energy company with a country-wide distribution network.

The business closed 2013 with a net profit of 90 million zlotys and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 185 million. It sold 6.6 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy last year.

"We picked our advisers," Leonkiewicz said. "Before the end of the year we plan to invite those interested in buying, with the sale to be finalised in 2015."

Leonkiewicz said PKP had no plans to further cut its stake in the European Union's No.2 freight carrier PKP Cargo , having reduced its holding to 33 percent earlier this year. (Editing by Mark Potter)