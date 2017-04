WARSAW, April 14 Polish rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said a rate cut would be justified if hot money from countries with negative interest rates flows into Poland and destabilises its financial system, but the probability of such an action is low.

Ancyparowicz also told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview that any zloty strengthening caused by European Central Bank expansive policy would be temporary. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)