WARSAW, June 3 Poland's banks should helped borrowers convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty-denominated loans, even if the banks have to shoulder some of the cost of the conversion, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

Belka told a news conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged that the Swiss franc home loans were a "ticking bomb" because the value of the zloty was liable to fluctuate against the franc in the years ahead.

He said that promises made by politicians in the run-up to elections this year would be negative for budget stability, but cast doubt on whether they would be implemented. The bank's monetary policy stance would stay the same, unless something extraordinary happened, Belka said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)