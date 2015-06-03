WARSAW, June 3 Poland's banks should helped
borrowers convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty-denominated
loans, even if the banks have to shoulder some of the cost of
the conversion, central bank governor Marek Belka said on
Wednesday.
Belka told a news conference after the bank left interest
rates unchanged that the Swiss franc home loans were a "ticking
bomb" because the value of the zloty was liable to fluctuate
against the franc in the years ahead.
He said that promises made by politicians in the run-up to
elections this year would be negative for budget stability, but
cast doubt on whether they would be implemented. The bank's
monetary policy stance would stay the same, unless something
extraordinary happened, Belka said.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka
Barteczko; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin
Goclowski)