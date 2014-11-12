WARSAW Nov 12 The Polish central bank has still
room to cut rates to a level of 1 percent to support the
economic recovery, Monetary Policy Council member Andrzej
Bratkowski was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal on
Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the central bank surprised markets that
have priced in a 25-basis points cut, leaving the benchmark rate
at an all-time low of 2 percent following a larger-than-expected
50 basis point reduction in October.
"Our duty is to help the government and support economic
growth as long as it doesn't collide with our main goal of
keeping inflation around target," Bratkowski was quoted as
saying by the journal's online edition.
The website also said that Bratkowski would like to see
steady 25-basis points cuts and that the bank has a room to cut
the cost of credit to 1 percent.
Poland's central bank on Wednesday lowered its forecasts for
gross domestic product growth (GDP) this year and next, citing
the spluttering euro zone economy and the Ukraine crisis
dampening investor confidence.
In the inflation report it issues every four months, the
central bank predicted GDP would grow 3.2 percent year on year
in 2014, and 3.0 percent in 2015. In its July projection, it had
predicted 3.6 percent growth for this year and next.
The report also revised downwards the inflation projection
for this year, to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in July, well
below the bank's target of 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Michal Janusz, Writing by Marcin Goclowski,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)