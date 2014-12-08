WARSAW Dec 8 Poland's central bank should cut
its key interest rate by 100 basis points, as the economy is
unlikely to accelerate enough to bring inflation back to the
bank's target of 2.5 percent soon, rate-setter Andrzej
Bratkowski said on Monday.
"Today, no one is expecting either a strong acceleration of
growth or a swift return of inflation to its target", Bratkowski
said in a statement published on his website, adding that the
latter will not happen until 2016 at the earliest.
"Right now, (a cut of) 100 basis points seems the most
justified to me - it significantly brings the cost of credit
down, but still does not change the conventional character of
our policy," he said.
He said not cutting rates when consumer prices are falling
and the economy is growing below its potential was, in his
opinion, against the central bank law.
