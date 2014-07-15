WARSAW, July 15 Poland's still low inflation
rate is an argument for the central bank to consider a rate cut
before the end of the year, central bank rate-setter Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch said on Tuesday.
Commenting after the release of slightly
higher-than-expected inflation data for June, she said that
Poland has one of the highest real interest rates in the world,
which impacts expenditure on servicing state debt and caps
credit growth.
"The still low inflation provides arguments for considering
an interest rate cut in 2014," Chojna-Duch told Reuters.
Inflation in June stood at an annual 0.3 percent. The
central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent.
