WARSAW, June 3 Poland's consumer prices index
will stay below zero in the coming months, but in the medium
term the risk of inflation remaining below the central bank's
target is limited as economic growth gains pace, the central
bank said.
The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council kept its
main rate on hold on Wednesday at 1.5 percent. Inflation was at
minus 1.1 percent in April against the bank's target of 2.5
percent.
"In the council's view, in the coming months yearly price
dynamics will still be negative, mainly because of earlier
significant falls in commodities prices," the council said in a
statement.
The council also said that the latest lower-than-expected
retail sales data were most probably a one-off.
