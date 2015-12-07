WARSAW Dec 7 Polish central banker Adam
Glapinski said that cutting interest rates would be improper at
the moment, considering the difficult situation of banks.
Earlier this month Poland's central bank left interest rates
unchanged at a record low level.
The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said
the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50
percent, has help keep Poland on a path of balanced growth.
"Personally, I think that the interest rates could be lower
by 25 basis points, but from the point of view of the economy it
would not change anything," Glapinski said in a comment
authorised for release on Monday.
"However, considering the situation in the banking sector,
in the cooperative banks, an interest rate cut would seem
improper at the moment," he added.
The bankruptcy of small local lender SK Bank added to the
difficulties faced by Polish banks, which are already coping
with a new banking tax and the costs of converting loans
denominated in foreign currencies to Polish zloty.
Poland is expected to cut interest rates to a new low of
1.25 percent in the first quarter, following the election
victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for
looser policy.
The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a
PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central
bank's rate-setting panel by the middle of February 2016. Duda
will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko,
Editing by Larry King)