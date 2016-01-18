BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WARSAW Jan 18 Polish rate-setter Adam Glapinski said on Monday he saw no reason for intervention on the currency market as the Polish zloty has strong fundamentals.
Glapinski, seen as one of likely candidates to take over as the bank's new governor in June, told Reuters that Poland's interest rates should remain stable at their record low levels in the coming quarters.
"The zloty has increadibly stong fundamentals," Glapinski said. "Poland is an attractive and safe investment destination, of which investors are well aware."
Glapinski added that the last-week decision by Standard & Poor's (S&P) to cut Poland's credit rating was caused by S&P's "certain deficit of information". (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.