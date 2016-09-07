WARSAW, Sept 7 There is no need to think about cutting rates now as the Polish economy is developing well, and Poland is moving closer towards rising them in the future, the central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

Glapinski also said that the persistent deflation may turn into a one-digit inflation at the turn of 2016 and 2017, while GDP growth will accelerate next year from 3.1-3.4 percent in 2016.

"A rate cut at the moment, or a bit later, would not contribute to accelerating economic growth," Glapinski told a news conference.

"Economic data is improving, so we are rather edging towards future rate hikes, some time in the future," he also said.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; additional reporting by Wojciech Strupczewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Agnieszka Barteczko)