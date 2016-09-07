WARSAW, Sept 7 There is no need to think about
cutting rates now as the Polish economy is developing well, and
Poland is moving closer towards rising them in the future, the
central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.
Glapinski also said that the persistent deflation may turn
into a one-digit inflation at the turn of 2016 and 2017, while
GDP growth will accelerate next year from 3.1-3.4 percent in
2016.
"A rate cut at the moment, or a bit later, would not
contribute to accelerating economic growth," Glapinski told a
news conference.
"Economic data is improving, so we are rather edging towards
future rate hikes, some time in the future," he also said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; additional reporting by Wojciech
Strupczewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna
Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Agnieszka Barteczko)