WARSAW, April 9 Poland's central bank confirmed on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of the third quarter as it does not expect that the gradual acceleration in economic growth will fuel inflation.

The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged at their all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday, as expected.

"The economic growth revival is gradually starting to translate into the situation on the labour market. There are signals of employment growth within companies," the MPC said. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)