BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
WARSAW, April 9 Poland's central bank confirmed on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of the third quarter as it does not expect that the gradual acceleration in economic growth will fuel inflation.
The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged at their all-time low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday, as expected.
"The economic growth revival is gradually starting to translate into the situation on the labour market. There are signals of employment growth within companies," the MPC said. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says that the co has changed its name from Centum Investment Company Limited to Centum Investment Company Plc Source: http://j.mp/2nA91Ud Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)