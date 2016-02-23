WARSAW Feb 23 Poland's central bank should support the government's policies as long there is no conflict with its mandate to ensure financial stability, newly appointed Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Lukasz Hardt said on Tuesday.

Hardt is among eight new policymakers named for appointment to the 10-strong MPC by parliament, where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party holds a majority after elections last year, and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally.

"(The MPC) targets are well defined," he told reporters. "It is about taking care of monetary stability, financial stability and supporting the government's policies if it is not in contradiction with taking care of financial stability."

Hardt and Kamil Zubelewicz were sworn in as MPC members on Tuesday by Duda. The entire rate-setting committee is due to be replaced during this parliament as members' terms expire, including Governor Marek Belka, a leftist former Polish prime minister and finance minister, whose time is up in June.

A newspaper report in Tuesday suggested the right-wing government would nominate Belka to head the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) rather than reappointing him.

Analysts expect the new MPC to be more dovish than its predecessor, even though Polish interest rates are already at a record low of 1.5 percent.

PiS won last October's general election with pledges to maintain fast economic growth while spreading wealth more evenly and boosting wages. It has already raised child benefits and promises to lower the retirement age and cut personal taxes, although economists warn that increased spending could threaten Poland's public finances. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Catherine Evans)