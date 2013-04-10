* Central bank keeps main interest rate at 3.25 percent
* Governor says dropping rates further would be "difficult
decision"
* Say QE leads to economic imbalances, "often ineffective"
By Karolina Slowikowska
WARSAW, April 10 Poland's central bank chief
questioned efforts to spur growth by driving interest rates to
ultra-low levels and held the country's own rates steady on
Wednesday, saying its economy was stabilising at weak levels.
Disappointing investors who are pricing in two more rate
cuts of a total of 50 basis points in the months ahead, Governor
Marek Belka said that dropping interest rates in Poland further
would be a "difficult decision."
He questioned the value of unconventional monetary policy in
other countries around the world, especially those with
ultra-low rates, saying such measures did not necessarily help
revive economies and that Poland should avoid such a scenario.
"Ultra-low rates or quantitative easing policy...it all
leads to significant economic imbalances," Belka told a news
conference. "It is often ineffective." Belka's previous roles
include heading the International Monetary Fund's European
operations.
Even though the bank said it was leaning towards an easing
bias still, Poland's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council kept its
benchmark rate flat at the all-time low of 3.25 percent, as
expected, and did not commit to any further rate cuts.
"The economic situation is at a poor level but it is
stabilising. We are counting on a rebound," Belka said.
Poland, the largest emerging economy in central Europe, has
a track record of uninterrupted growth for two decades. But it
slowed sharply to 2 percent in 2012 - half its pace in 2011 -
because of a contraction in domestic demand and investments.
In a statement released after the decision, the Council
stuck to its expectation of a recovery, albeit gradual and
moderate.
"What is important (is that) Belka said ultra-low interest
rates cause significant economic imbalances, which the bank
wants to avoid," Bank Zachodni WBK said in a note to clients.
"It therefore looks like the aggressive expectation by
markets of further monetary easing is unjustified."
OPEN DOORS
Although less dovish than many analysts had expected, the
Polish central bank did not close the doors to further monetary
easing.
The bank's policymakers hinted they could return to rate
cuts if incoming data pointed to inflation staying significantly
below the bank's 2.5 percent target in the medium term and if
the economy continued to struggle.
The central bank itself expects the economy to grow this
year by 1.3 percent, its worst performance in 12 years.
"If a probability that inflation remains low persists, there
is a chance that the council may consider such a move (rate
cuts)," Belka said.
Economists expect inflation to slow to around 1 percent, a
multi-year low, in the months ahead.
"It looks like the door for further easing has not been shut
but the probability of that is not that big. I now expect rates
in Poland to stay unchanged for a long time, well into 2014,"
said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Nordea.
"But the risk that we will see further reduction in rates by
25-50 bps is still there."
The zloty currency strengthened slightly after
the rate decision.