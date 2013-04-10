* Central bank keeps main interest rate at 3.25 percent

* Governor says dropping rates further would be "difficult decision"

* Say QE leads to economic imbalances, "often ineffective"

By Karolina Slowikowska

WARSAW, April 10 Poland's central bank chief questioned efforts to spur growth by driving interest rates to ultra-low levels and held the country's own rates steady on Wednesday, saying its economy was stabilising at weak levels.

Disappointing investors who are pricing in two more rate cuts of a total of 50 basis points in the months ahead, Governor Marek Belka said that dropping interest rates in Poland further would be a "difficult decision."

He questioned the value of unconventional monetary policy in other countries around the world, especially those with ultra-low rates, saying such measures did not necessarily help revive economies and that Poland should avoid such a scenario.

"Ultra-low rates or quantitative easing policy...it all leads to significant economic imbalances," Belka told a news conference. "It is often ineffective." Belka's previous roles include heading the International Monetary Fund's European operations.

Even though the bank said it was leaning towards an easing bias still, Poland's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council kept its benchmark rate flat at the all-time low of 3.25 percent, as expected, and did not commit to any further rate cuts.

"The economic situation is at a poor level but it is stabilising. We are counting on a rebound," Belka said.

Poland, the largest emerging economy in central Europe, has a track record of uninterrupted growth for two decades. But it slowed sharply to 2 percent in 2012 - half its pace in 2011 - because of a contraction in domestic demand and investments.

In a statement released after the decision, the Council stuck to its expectation of a recovery, albeit gradual and moderate.

"What is important (is that) Belka said ultra-low interest rates cause significant economic imbalances, which the bank wants to avoid," Bank Zachodni WBK said in a note to clients.

"It therefore looks like the aggressive expectation by markets of further monetary easing is unjustified."

OPEN DOORS

Although less dovish than many analysts had expected, the Polish central bank did not close the doors to further monetary easing.

The bank's policymakers hinted they could return to rate cuts if incoming data pointed to inflation staying significantly below the bank's 2.5 percent target in the medium term and if the economy continued to struggle.

The central bank itself expects the economy to grow this year by 1.3 percent, its worst performance in 12 years.

"If a probability that inflation remains low persists, there is a chance that the council may consider such a move (rate cuts)," Belka said.

Economists expect inflation to slow to around 1 percent, a multi-year low, in the months ahead.

"It looks like the door for further easing has not been shut but the probability of that is not that big. I now expect rates in Poland to stay unchanged for a long time, well into 2014," said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at Nordea.

"But the risk that we will see further reduction in rates by 25-50 bps is still there."

The zloty currency strengthened slightly after the rate decision.