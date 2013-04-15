* Polish economic outlook unclear-dovish c.banker

* Polish c.bank may find it difficult to cut rates again

* Recovery on its way, it is just a matter of timing

By Karolina Slowikowska and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, April 15 It may be difficult for Poland's central bank to decide on another interest rate cut because incoming data paint an uncertain economic outlook, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch has told Reuters.

Chojna-Duch has been one of the two strongest advocates of lower interest rates for many months now and often tried to persuade her fellow colleagues to cut borrowing costs faster.

She has long said that the economic slowdown, possibly the worst in 12 years according to central bank forecasts, should take precedence over mid-term inflation concerns.

Her remarks to Reuters could mark a shift in how Chojna-Duch views the possibility of another interest rate, especially in light of the central bank's latest policy statements in which rate-setters were cool on further easing.

"In my view, incoming data aren't clear and, in such a situation, a decision to cut interest rates again could be difficult to make," she said in an interview released on Monday.

"It's difficult to say today whether the process of the economy's rebuilding will happen in the third or fourth quarter or maybe even later," she added.

Governor Marek Belka said last week after the bank held rates steady that the economic situation was "poor" but stabilising and said "ultra-low" rates could be ineffective in reviving growth anyway.

Poland's central bank had cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points between November and March, bringing its key rates to a new all-time low of 3.25 percent.

Poland has a track record of uninterrupted growth for two decades. But it slowed sharply to 2 percent in 2012 - half its pace in 2011 - because of a contraction in domestic demand and investments.

The central bank itself expects the economy to grow this year by 1.3 percent, its worst performance in 12 years.

But at the same time, Poland's central bankers are confident the economy is set to rebound still this year.