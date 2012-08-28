* C.bank head says more talk of cuts than hikes
* No cut likely in September-C.bank head
By Karolina Slowikowska
WARSAW, Aug 28 Poland's central bank may start
cutting interest rates much sooner than previously expected, its
central bank chief signalled on Tuesday, marking a sharp policy
turn-around in the face of a weakening economy.
Governor Marek Belka, in his first public comments on policy
in weeks, said on Tuesday he now saw prospects for rate cuts
following 18-months of gradual policy tightening, although not
immediately.
"The bias has certainly changed compared with what we had a
few months ago," Belka told radio PiN in an interview. "We now
rather talk about rate cut prospects and not about some pressing
need for hikes."
It was only in May that the central bank last delivered a
rate hike of 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, surprising markets
and the government as the economy was already then showing signs
of significant deterioration.
The concern has been for an inflation rate running at around
4 percent, clashing with the bank's 2.5 percent target.
Belka said it was unlikely the monetary policy committee
would surprise markets when it next meets on Sept 4-5. Most
analysts expect the bank to keep rates on hold then.
Poland's growth rates have slowed as the impact of the
neighbouring euro zone debt crisis has hit the economy, and
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has flagged a stimulus programme for
September.
"Today is not a good time. Our main export markets are
stagnating, exporters are bombarded by bad news. All global
demand factors are suggesting that the economy cannot be not
slowing," Belka said.
He expected growth rates to have slowed to 2.9 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter of this year from 3.5 percent
in the first. Second-quarter GDP data will be released on
Thursday.
Some economists believe Belka's forecast is too optimistic.
BNP Paribas economist Michal Dybula even talks of the
possibility of a technical recession in early 2013, while a
source close to the government recently told Reuters that growth
could weaken below 1 percent at the start of next year.
Belka's remarks on Tuesday prompted forward rate agreements
to start pricing in a rate cut as soon as in
October with just a little probability of a cut seen next week.
BANK DIVISIONS
The bank's surprise May hike was criticised by a number of
analysts and economists as being wrong-footed given the state of
the economy.
But there are divisions in the bank. Policymaker Andrzej
Kazmierczak told Reuters on Monday that inflation is too high
for the bank to consider cuts while his colleague Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch said the 2.5 percent inflation target is too strict
and should be changed.
The tighter policy bias, meanwhile, has helped underpin the
zloty, which has firmed almost 10 percent so far this year,
additionally weighing on an economy already stung by a strict
fiscal and monetary policy-mix.
"In 2008 and 2009, the demand for the zloty collapsed, which
effectively was monetary easing and that's what helped growth
survive. But right now the zloty is strong and there is no
fiscal or monetary easing," said Lars Christensen, chief analyst
at Danske Bank.
"In other words, back then, when the economy was in a free
fall, the markets did the central bank's job. Now the zloty is
strong, and with tight policies all over, the economy is hit by
a triple whammy. The central bank simply must do its job this
time around."
Analysts say that after defying gravity ever since 2008 and
becoming the only European Union member to avoid recession
following the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Poland's economic
growth miracle is now fading.