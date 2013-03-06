BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
WARSAW Mar 6 Poland's central bank cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points on Wednesday, signalling that policymakers' concern over rapidly slowing growth had trumped their fear of inflation.
The bank's Monetary Policy Council cut the main rate to 3.25 percent. It was the fifth straight cut since November but the first of that magnitude, and it exceeded analysts' expectations of a quarter point cut.
The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will hold a news conference to explain its decision and release a new growth and inflation forecast at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: