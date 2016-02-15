WARSAW Feb 15 Polish newly-appointed rate-setter Eryk Lon said he saw a small scope for interest rate cuts, but stressed that such a move would not have a substantial impact on real economy.

"There is room for rate cuts in our country, but it is not significant," Lon told state news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday by the central bank's obserwatorfinansowy.pl portal.

"Generally speaking, I think that a potential rate cut would not have substantial significance for real processes in our economy. Of course, one can consider it. But a caution is needed," he said.

Poland's main rate amounts to 1.5 percent, it's lowest level in history.

