WARSAW Aug 20 Some members of the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council think it could be justified to consider a rate hike in the coming quarters, as economy imbalances may appear, the minutes from the July meeting of the rate-setting panel showed.

"... Council members expressed the opinion that weak growth in food and energy prices was concealing wage pressure in the economy and increasing the current account balance. As a result, with shocks leading to low food and commodity prices waning, macroeconomic imbalances could build up in the economy."

"For these reasons, it may be justified - in their opinion - to consider in the coming quarters an increase in interest rates," the central bank said on Thursday in the July minutes.

But most members of the rate-setting panel expressed their view that the inflation will be rising in coming years towards the central bank's target of 2.5 percent, and that there is no risk of imbalances as Polish economy develops well.