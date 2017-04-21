FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, on track for weekly gains
WARSAW, April 21 Majority of Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members assessed at the April sitting that interest rates were likely to remain stable in the following quarters, minutes from the MPC meeting showed on Friday.
"According to certain Council members, should data and forecasts incoming in the following quarters suggest stronger inflationary pressure than expected at the time of the meeting, it might be justified to consider an increase in the NBP interest rates," the minutes read.
Majority of the central bank's MPC members also said that inflation would stabilize at a moderate level in the following quarters.
The MPC decided to keep main interest rate at 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
