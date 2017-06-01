BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
WARSAW, June 1 A majority of the Polish Monetary Policy Council members expect that interest rates will remain at their record-low level of 1.5 percent in the coming quarters, according to minutes from the May MPC meeting published on Thursday.
The MPC also expects that inflation will remain moderate in the coming quarters.
Some MPC members said though that it might be justified to consider rising rates if data suggested a strengthening of the inflationary pressure. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.