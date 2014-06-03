WARSAW, June 3 The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council said on Tuesday that the economic growth will gradually recover its pace in the coming months, while price pressures will remain very low.

"In the MPC's assessment it is likely that in the next few quarters the economic situation will be gradually improving, while inflationary pressure will stay very low," the central bank said in a statement, after it decided to keep interest rates at a record low level of 2.5 percent.

The MPC also said it was re-iterating that rates would stay unchanged until the end of the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)