WARSAW, July 2 Poland's central bank on
Wednesday dropped its forward guidance for flat rates to the end
of the third quarter from its monthly statement and said
inflation may stay very low in the coming months and may even
temporarily fall below zero.
Earlier, the bank's Monetary Policy Council decided to keep
interest rates at their record-low level of 2.50 percent.
Newly released central bank projections see inflation at
about 0.3 percent this year, significantly lower than the 1.1
percent envisaged in the last projection, issued in March.
