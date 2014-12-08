WARSAW Dec 8 Polish Monetary Council (MPC)
member Jan Winiecki said the council's main interest rate was
too low at the current 2.0 percent and should be 2.5 percent to
3.0 percent.
He was quoted in Bloomberg Businessweek Polish edition on
Monday saying that generally cheap credit may encourage people
to take on too much risk.
"I stopped voting for further cuts a few months ago...(An)
interest rate - with inflation at zero level - around 2.5 to 3
percent is appropriate," Winiecki said.
The Polish Monetary Policy Council decided earlier in
December to keep the policy rate at 2.0 percent, its lowest
level in history, as economic growth was still robust and
inflation hovered below zero.
Winiecki said the next MPC will need to consider whether a
policy of direct inflation-targetting is effective. The present
MPC, whose term ends in around a year's time, targets inflation
at 2.5 percent.
Poish central banker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said earlier
falling consumer prices were mostly due to lower global energy
prices and did not require policy changes.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Eric Meijer)