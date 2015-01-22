U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Feb -ELFA
March 22 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell in February, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
WARSAW Jan 22 Polish rate-setter Jan Winiecki said on Thursday the central bank is unable to spur inflation using monetary policy.
"Monetary policy is not able, in the current demand and supply conditions in the western and world economy, to spur inflation," Winiecki told private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.
The Monetary Policy Council decided in January to keep the benchmark rate at its record low of 2.00 percent, despite the fact that inflation in December reached minus 1 percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
LONDON, March 22 Several European banks are being closely monitored by the agency responsible for closing lenders which go bust in the euro zone, but none are failing or about to fail, the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) said on Wednesday.