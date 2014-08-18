WARSAW Aug 18 Chances for a rate cut in Poland
have risen following recent data, Polish central bank's
rate-setting council member Anna Zielinska-Glebocka was quoted
as saying on Monday.
"Chances for monetary policy loosening have risen recently,
however, one should remain cautious," Zielinska-Glebocka told
state agency PAP in an interview.
"My opinion is that recent developments and macroeconomic
data are pushing us closer to the decision about a rate cut,"
she said, adding that she expected a 25-50 basis-point cut.
(Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)