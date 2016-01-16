WARSAW Jan 16 Poland's economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating downgrade was not a disturbing signal and that he was not worried about the zloty, which, he said, was likely to strengthen with the growing economy.

S&P unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating on Friday, saying that the new government had weakened the independence of major institutions and that the rating might fall further.

"The government is not completely surprised about this since such signals have been coming up from different agencies, related to the geopolitical situation," Morawiecki told private radio RMF on Saturday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Ireland)