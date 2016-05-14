(Adds details, quotes, finance ministry reaction)
WARSAW, May 14 Moody's Investor's Services cut
the outlook on Poland's A2 rating on Saturday, citing rising
fiscal risks and the new conservative government's shift to more
unpredictable policies and legislation.
The move was expected by just over half the analysts polled
by Reuters and follows Poland's shock downgrade in January by
fellow rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) that sent the
zloty to a multi-year lows.
"The first driver of the decision ... is related to the
fiscal risks arising from a substantial increase in current
expenditures ... as well as the government's intention to lower
the retirement age," Moody's said.
Since coming to power in October, the eurosceptic Law and
Justice (PiS) party has raised government spending by over 7
percent, passing a new child benefit programme worth about 1
percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
The program is financed mostly by a one-off source of budget
revenue this year. The government says higher tax intake will
help finance the programme in the coming years, but many
economists remain sceptical about the plan.
Commenting on Moody's decision, the finance ministry said
the government's long-term financial plan assumes the fiscal
deficit at below three percent of GDP next year, subsequently
falling to 1.3 percent by 2019.
INVESTMENT CLIMATE
Moody's also said the risk of a deterioration in the
investment climate had increased due to the government's shift
towards more unpredictable policies and legislation.
"(This is) reflected in the ambiguity with respect to the
conversion of foreign-currency denominated mortgages and in the
prolonged stalemate between the government and the country's
constitutional court," Moody's said.
The PiS party has promised to help thousands of Poles who
took out loans in Swiss francs when the franc was much cheaper
than now. A team of aides to President Andrzej Duda, an ally of
PiS, is working on proposals how to solve the problem.
PiS has also tried to reform the constitutional court in
ways that critics say make it hard for judges to review, let
alone challenge the ruling party's legislation.
Moody's said it could cut Poland's rating if the state's
fiscal position or the investment climate worsen.
"A protracted (or escalation in the) conflict between the
government and the constitutional court that leads to
substantial capital outflows could also exert downward pressure
on the rating," Moody's said.
Moody's has held Poland's A2 rating stable since 2002, when
the country was much poorer and more corrupt than it is today.
S&P currently rates it two notches lower at BBB+, outlook
negative. Fitch is one notch lower at A-, outlook stable.
The full statement from Moody's is available here:
here
