WARSAW Jan 18 The Polish economy has strong
fundamentals and proper conduct of monetary policy requires
full central bank independence, Poland's central bank said on
Monday in its comment on Standard & Poor's (S&P) move to cut
Poland's credit rating.
"The Polish economy is characterised by strong fundamentals
and substantial macroeconomic stability," the central bank said.
"Economic growth is stable and close to potential pace."
On Friday, S&P unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating by a
notch, saying the new government had weakened the independence
of key institutions. It warned that the rating could fall
further if credibility of monetary policy is undermined.
"Proper realisation of the monetary policy and at the same
time reliable economic policy may be realised only in the
circumstances of the central bank's full independence," the
central bank said.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ralph Boulton)