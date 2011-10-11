BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
WARSAW Oct 11 Poland's new centre-right government will not undertake costly and painful reforms at a time of global economic crisis, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Polityka weekly according to excerpts of an interview published on Tuesday.
"It is not true that during the crisis, one of an unknown magnitude and effects, we can afford to undertake too costly reforms that only bear fruit in a distant future," Tusk said.
Tusk, whose Civic Platform won four more years in power in an Oct. 9 election and is set to build a new coalition, also said he wants the outgoing administration to stay in power until the end of the year, when Poland's six-month presidency of the European Union finishes. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.