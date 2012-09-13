WARSAW, Sept 13 Poland's treasury, which
controls the country's top utilities, has criticised a draft
renewables law written by the Economy Ministry in the latest
sign of tension over support for green energy in the
coal-dependent economy.
The economy ministry had in July proposed a draft bill
assuming a decline in support for biomass co-firing, which
involves mixing wood and other plant material with coal before
it is burnt in power stations.
If enacted, the new law would make biomass co-firing
unprofitable, the Treasury said in a comment sent by e-mail,
adding Poland would not meet the European Union's renewable
energy goals if it changed its support rules.
Central and eastern Europe's largest economy, which
generates 90 percent of its electricity from coal, is required
by the European Union to reduce carbon emissions and to generate
at least 15 percent of its power from renewables.
Biomass co-burning is the largest source of renewable power
in Poland's energy mix, as local utilities PGE, Tauron
and Enea have in the past few years upgraded
their coal-fired installations in their green energy drive.
In 2011, biomass co-burning provided 3.1 TWh of power in
Poland, out of a total output at 163.2 TWh. Wind power
contributed 2.2 TWh and hydropower 2.0 TWh.
The economy ministry argues that the consumption of biomass
in coal-fired power stations, which shot up from 1.7 million
tonnes in 2006 to 5.1 million tonnes last year, is not
economically viable, because of high costs of imports.
The draft renewables law had earlier drawn criticism from
Poland's wind power lobby and the country's top utility PGE.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)