By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, July 27 Poland's economy ministry on
Friday proposed scaling back support for generating renewable
energy using biomass and onshore wind in favour of solar power
and offshore wind as ways of reducing the country's heavy
dependence on coal.
A draft bill released by the ministry also reduced overall
state support for renewable energy sources between 2013 and 2020
by around 9.7 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion)to 54.5 billion
zlotys.
Two previous versions of the bill had to be rewritten after
angry responses from local utilities that invested millions in
burning biomass, and from the wind power industry, which feared
it could go bust with lower state support.
But the Polish Association of Wind Energy said the latest
version was a positive step. "Although some areas need to be
improved, there is no doubt that the wind energy sector can look
calmly into the future," it said in a statement.
Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from
coal. To meet European Union regulations on carbon emissions,
the former Soviet-bloc nation has to increase the share of
renewable energy to at least 15 percent by 2020.
The renewable energy drive has to date focused on onshore
wind farms and burning biomass, which essentially involves
mixing wood and other plant material in with the coal before it
is burnt in coal-fired power stations.
Unveiling the new draft bill, which officials hope will come
into force in January 2013, Deputy Economy Minister Miroslaw
Kasprzak said biomass was not economically viable.
"We're cutting support for biomass ... Importing biomass
costs us 1 billion zlotys annually," Kasprzak told a news
conference. "We can't work that way."
Poland's consumption of biomass in coal-fired power stations
shot up from 1.7 million tonnes in 2006 to 5.1 million tonnes
last year.
Economy ministry officials also said that support up to now
has favoured onshore wind too heavily, and that the system would
therefore be tweaked to achieve a better balance of energy
sources.
Figures released by the ministry on proposed future levels
of support showed that aid for biomass and onshore wind would be
less than now, while offshore wind and photovoltaic solar power
generation are to receive more help.
The draft bill must go through a period of consultation by
other government ministries and industry groups before it can
move on to parliament for adoption.
($1 = 3.3636 Polish zlotys)
