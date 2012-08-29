WARSAW Aug 29 Poland's wind power lobby said a
draft bill on renewable generation, which would set an effective
limit on prices, would hinder development of renewables and
violate European and local law.
Central and Eastern Europe's largest economy, which
generates 90 percent of its electricity from coal, is required
by the European Union to reduce carbon emissions and to generate
at least 15 percent of its power from renewables.
In July, Poland's economy ministry proposed a draft bill
that reduced overall state support for renewable energy,
favouring solar power and offshore wind over biomass and onshore
wind.
The Polish Association of Wind Energy (PSEW) said the new
legislation would radically change the rules of the game for
green energy producers by depriving them of green certificates,
which they can later sell to polluters, if they sell power at a
price above the level set by the state.
"This regulation drastically changes the functioning of
existing installations and will have a huge influence over the
whole green energy market in the future. Unfortunately the
influence will be negative," PSEW said in a press statement.
PSEW, citing opinions from three law firms, said the new law
would breach EU directives and local regulations, including
Poland's constitution.
Poland's renewable energy drive has so far focused on
onshore wind farms and the use of biomass, which essentially
involves mixing wood and other plant material with the coal
before it is burnt in coal-fired power stations.
Earlier in August, Poland's top utility PGE also
criticised the draft bill on renewables, saying it reduced the
profitability of co-burning biomass and did not provide
sufficient support for onshore wind power.
Poland increased its wind power capacity to 1.6 GW at the
end of 2011 from 1.2 GW at the end of the previous year,
according to data from the European Wind Energy Association.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jane Baird)