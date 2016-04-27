British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
WARSAW, April 27 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on Wednesday reported a 46-percent year-on-year fall in its first quarter net profit, as a year ago the lender's results were supported by a sale of part of its insurance business.
The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit fell to 556 million zlotys ($144 million), above analysts' expectations of 506 million.
BZ WBK also said that both net interest and net fee income rose in the period. ($1 = 3.8719 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)