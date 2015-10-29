WARSAW Oct 29 Poland's fourth largest lender by
assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 1-percent rise in
its third-quarter net profit year-on-year, despite record-low
interest rates and increased bank guarantee fund fees.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said
its net profit stood at 319.5 million zlotys ($81.83 million)
compared with 278 million expected by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
The result was better than expected as the lender improved
its fee and commission result, while provisions for bad loans
were much lower than a year ago.
($1 = 3.9106 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)