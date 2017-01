WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday a 28-percent annual fall in its third-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed earlier this year.

The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 230.5 million zlotys ($58.16 million) compared with 221 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.9632 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)