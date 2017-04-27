UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW, April 27 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 29 percent annual fall in its first-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of the cost of bank guarantee funds charges.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 219 million zlotys ($56.53 million) in the first quarter of 2017 compared with 214 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.8738 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts