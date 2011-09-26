(Adds Emperia CEO quote, background)

* Tesco, Carrefour said to be eyeing Emperia's retail arm

* Potential bidders also include Advent, Penta and Mid Europa Partners

* Indicative bids in the $276 mln deal due Monday

By Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, Sept 26 The world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The same sources said private equity companies Advent International, Penta Investments and Mid Europa Partners (MEP) were also among more than a dozen potential buyers of the retail arm, which Emperia values at 900 million zlotys.

All the mentioned parties were either unavailable or refused to comment.

Emperia's chief executive Artur Kawa refused to comment on names, adding that "in the comning days, after an in-depth analysis with our advisor, we will pick companies allowed to the next step."

"We plan to sign the deal with a potential investor at the end of the year," he added.

Emperia's retail arm, put on sale earlier this year, includes brands like Stokrotka, Groszek and Lewiatan.

Monday is the deadline for placing indicative bids in the process, the latest in a sector undergoing major ownership changes.

Earlier this year MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($541 million), while Emperia, valued at $450 million, scrapped a 926 million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory aproval. ($1 = 3.258 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by David Cowell)