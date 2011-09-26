(Adds Emperia CEO quote, background)
* Tesco, Carrefour said to be eyeing Emperia's retail arm
* Potential bidders also include Advent, Penta and Mid
Europa Partners
* Indicative bids in the $276 mln deal due Monday
By Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Sept 26 The world's No.3 retailer Tesco
and its biggest European rival Carrefour are
in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million
retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The same sources said private equity companies Advent
International, Penta Investments and Mid Europa Partners (MEP)
were also among more than a dozen potential buyers of the retail
arm, which Emperia values at 900 million zlotys.
All the mentioned parties were either unavailable or refused
to comment.
Emperia's chief executive Artur Kawa refused to comment on
names, adding that "in the comning days, after an in-depth
analysis with our advisor, we will pick companies allowed to the
next step."
"We plan to sign the deal with a potential investor at the
end of the year," he added.
Emperia's retail arm, put on sale earlier this year,
includes brands like Stokrotka, Groszek and Lewiatan.
Monday is the deadline for placing indicative bids in the
process, the latest in a sector undergoing major ownership
changes.
Earlier this year MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail
chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($541
million), while Emperia, valued at $450 million, scrapped a 926
million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler
Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory aproval.
($1 = 3.258 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; additional reporting by Agnieszka
Barteczko in Warsaw and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by
David Cowell)