WARSAW, Sept 26 The world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The same sources said private equity Advent International, Penta Investments and Mid Europa Partners (MEP) were also among more than a dozen potential buyers of the retail arm, which Emperia values at 900 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.258 Polish Zlotys)