WARSAW, Sept 26 The world's No.3 retailer Tesco
and its biggest European rival Carrefour are
in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million
retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The same sources said private equity Advent International,
Penta Investments and Mid Europa Partners (MEP) were also among
more than a dozen potential buyers of the retail arm, which
Emperia values at 900 million zlotys.
All the mentioned parties were either unavailable or refused
to comment.
($1 = 3.258 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko; additional
reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw and Dominique Vidalon
in Paris)