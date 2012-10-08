* SRB seeks PLN 190 mln in penalties, 1 bln in damages
* Says walked out on deals on Polish key highway
* Blames state road operator GDDKiA
* GDDKiA blames SRB for overdue contractor payments
WARSAW, Oct 8 Poland's state road operator has
been hit with a 1.2 billion zloty ($385 million) compensation
claim by Irish builder SRB Civil Engineering, the latest fallout
from a troubled construction spree ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament.
SRB said it was forced to walk away from a contract to build
stretches of a key Polish highway because of failures by roads
operator GDDKiA and wants to be compensated for losses it said
it incurred.
But GDDKiA said it was the contractor who was at fault and
that it had to withdraw from the contract, not the other way
round.
Poland's 94-billion zloty infrastructure programme was
designed to showcase the country's emergence as a modern,
dynamic country in time for the Euro 2012 tournament, which it
co-hosted with Ukraine.
But the projects have left behind a trail of contractual
disputes and construction firms saying they had lost money.
SRB was responsible for building 94 kilometres of a 5.8
billion zloty A1 highway from the northern city of Torun to
Strykow in central Poland. It won the contract as part of a
consortium with Poland's PBG, which since June has
been in bankruptcy protection.
The Irish builder said it finished a 30-km stretch of road
ahead of schedule but had walked out on the rest, blaming
GDDKiA's administration problems and lack of knowhow. It said it
was seeking 190 million zlotys in penalties and 1 billion in
damages.
SRB also said it had requested the European Commission to
review of the roads programme, arguing its problems mirrored
those of a number of construction groups and putting the blame
on GDDKiA.
"The GDDKiA had neither the experience to manage such a
large roads programme nor a suitably resourced supply chain to
deliver it," the Irish company said.
In response, GDDKiA said SRB owed 51 million zlotys in
overdue payments to sub-contractors and spokeswoman Urszula
Nelken said: "We withdrew from the contract due to the
contractor's fault.
"The consortium was not managing the A1 stretches, as it was
simply unable to even though we gave them time to deal with
banks and sort things out inside the consortium."
In another sign of the mess left behind by the road-building
programme, a second big Polish builder, Polimex, is
fighting for survival having like other firms agreed to
razor-thin margins on its contracts and then found costs
shooting up.