BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
WARSAW Feb 13 Poland's government on Thursday dismissed the head of the GDDKiA state road agency, Lech Witecki, who played a central role in administering a massive road-building programme backed by European Union cash.
"This is a key moment in one of the most important areas of my ministry's work. I think GDDKiA needs fresh power, " infrastructure minister Elzbieta Bienkowska said in a statement.
Construction companies have criticised the way GDDKiA awarded and managed road-building contracts worth billions of euros. They allege the agency forced them to take losses on the contracts and pushed some into bankruptcy, though Polish officials have denied this.
Firms that have been in dispute with the Polish road agency over payments include Austria's Strabag and Alpine Bau, a unit of Germany's Bilfinger, Ireland's SIAC, SISK and Roadbridge, and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.