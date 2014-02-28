WARSAW Feb 28 Poland is suggesting a
willingness to resolve disputes with European construction firms
over road-building contracts worth billions of euros, an Irish
government minister said on Friday.
Many contractors accuse the Polish state roads agency of
forcing them to absorb heavy losses to build Polish motorways,
and even driving some into bankruptcy. Poland has denied the
allegations. The contracts were backed by European Union cash.
Paschal Donohoe, Ireland's European Affairs Minister, had
meetings in Warsaw on Friday with senior Polish infrastructure
officials. Irish firms were among the worst hit by disputes with
Poland over payments for building motorways.
Construction executives say they are hopeful of a new
approach by Poland after the Polish roads agency chief - who was
the focus of criticism from contractors - was removed from his
job this month.
"We had a constructive meeting this morning. We had a clear
and substantial exchange of views regarding very differing views
on this matter," Donohoe told Reuters in an interview. "It was
positive."
The minister said the Polish officials agreed to have
further discussions with Ireland, something which he said was
"an important development on this issue".
Firms in dispute with the Polish roads agency over payments
include Austria's Strabag and Alpine Bau, Ireland's
SIAC, SISK and Roadbridge, a unit of Spain's Ferrovial
and a unit of Germany's Bilfinger
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig and
Mark Heinrich)