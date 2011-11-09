WARSAW Nov 9 Poland now sees its 2012 economic growth at a maximum of 3.2 percent, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday, down from a 4 percent growth so-far envisaged in the next year's budget.

"We are now in a situation of an enormous uncertainty and that's why we have decided to prepare three different economic growth budget assumptions for next year," Rostowski told broadcaster TVP Info.

"One is a scenario of a moderate slowdown with growth forecast of 3.2 percent, instead of 4 percent. The second option is of some slowdown that is 2.5 percent and the third one is a recession scenario, that is GDP contraction of 1 percent," he said, adding Warsaw would make its final call on 2012 budget in December. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)