WARSAW Nov 9 Poland now sees its 2012 economic
growth at a maximum of 3.2 percent, Finance Minister Jacek
Rostowski said on Wednesday, down from a 4 percent growth
so-far envisaged in the next year's budget.
"We are now in a situation of an enormous uncertainty and
that's why we have decided to prepare three different economic
growth budget assumptions for next year," Rostowski told
broadcaster TVP Info.
"One is a scenario of a moderate slowdown with growth
forecast of 3.2 percent, instead of 4 percent. The second
option is of some slowdown that is 2.5 percent and the third
one is a recession scenario, that is GDP contraction of 1
percent," he said, adding Warsaw would make its final call on
2012 budget in December.
