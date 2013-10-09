BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 9 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk denied on Wednesday he was planning to dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski.
"It's not true that the finance minister's dismissal is in the works," Tusk told reporters.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Tusk's allies have approached at least three people to ask them if they want to be finance minister. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.