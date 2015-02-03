* Poland protests Russian criticism of foreign minister
* Polish minister had angered Moscow over World War Two
comments
* Polish consulate in St Petersburg evicted
(Combines stories from Moscow and Warsaw, adds quotes)
By Gabriela Baczynska and Marcin Goettig
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Russia and Poland traded
diplomatic barbs on Tuesday over the 70th anniversary of the end
of the World War Two in a sign of Moscow's worsening ties with
Warsaw, the European Union's leading critic of its role in
Ukraine.
Relations between Moscow and the West have already plummeted
over the conflict in Ukraine, and Warsaw has advocated
ratcheting up EU sanctions on Russia.
The latest spat centred around the 70th anniversary of the
liberation of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz by Soviet troops
in Poland and preparations to mark the anniversary of the end of
the World War Two in May.
Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna angered Russia
nearly two weeks ago when he played up the role of Ukrainians,
rather than Moscow's Red Army, in liberating Auschwitz. He also
questioned whether it was appropriate to mark the anniversary in
Moscow.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin responded
that Schetyna was shaming himself and insulting millions of
Russians killed in the battle to defeat Nazi Germany.
On Tuesday, Poland's Foreign Ministry said it formally
complained to the Russian embassy, handing a protest note to
Russia's charge d'affaires at the ministry in Warsaw.
In a separate decision on Tuesday, a court in St Petersburg
ordered the eviction of the Polish consulate from its building
there, TASS reported.
Russia takes pride in defeating Nazi Germany in Europe.
Poles are less enthusiastic as the Red Army brought nearly 50
years of subjugation to Moscow until Poland overthrew communism
in 1989.
The Moscow celebrations in May will offer a prominent
rallying point for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
That makes some EU states hesitant to attend at the highest
level. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia, which
they accuse of effectively driving, funding and arming the
separatist rebellion in east Ukraine, as well as sending troops.
Moscow denies those accusations.
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen
and Dominic Evans)