WARSAW, March 27 Poland said on Friday it will bring charges against two Russian air traffic controllers over a 2010 plane crash which killed then Polish president Lech Kaczynski, a move likely to damage bilateral relations already strained by the Ukraine crisis.

Prosecutor Ireneusz Szelag from the District Military Prosecutors' Office told a news briefing an investigation so far established that the main cause of the crash was the failure of the plane's crew to respond adequately to adverse weather conditions.

